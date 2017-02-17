HP Inc. Brings High Quality to Entry-level Commerical Inkjet Printing ...
LUCERNE, Switzerland, February 20, 2017 Today at Hunkeler Innovationdays , HP announced the HP PageWide Web Press T235 HD , part of the T200 HD Color series. This new entry level continuous-feed inkjet web press offers commercial print service providers the most economical entry point to high quality performance for digital commercial printing.
