Giuliano Cameroni repeats Der mit dem Fels tanzt, ~8C

Giuliano Cameroni has repeated Martin Keller's Der mit dem Fels tanzt , ~8C, at Chironico, Ticino, Switzerland. This was the 3rd ascent after Martin and Dai Koyamada who both climbed in 2012.

