Florida Scientists Develop Device To Allow People In Wheelchairs To Walk

Friday Feb 17

Scientists at the Florida Institute for Human and Machine Cognition developed a device that would allow people previously restricted by wheelchairs to stand upright and walk. The exoskeleton's operator, Mark Daniel, won a silver medal in the 2016 Cybathalon Powered Exoskeleton Race held in Zurich, Switzerland.

Chicago, IL

