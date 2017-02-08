Fabric-based electrodes brighten OLED...

Fabric-based electrodes brighten OLEDs' future

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Electronic Engineering Times Asia

OLEDs are seen as a promising lighting technology but their market penetration remains minute due to their high production costs and moderate light output compared to inorganic LEDs. But thanks to a CTI project , CSEM and Sefar have found a way of utilising OLEDs for lighting, especially in residential, architectural, professional lighting segments, as well as consumer electronics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electronic Engineering Times Asia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan 13 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,853 • Total comments across all topics: 278,703,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC