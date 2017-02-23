De Lima hopes to meet UN Rapporteur o...

De Lima hopes to meet UN Rapporteur on EJK

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

Senator Leila de Lima hopes to meet United Nations Special Rapporteur on Summary Executions Dr. Agnes Callamard if she would be allowed to attend the 15th International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland on March 18. De Lima, who faces possible arrest for alleged "trumped-up drug charges" by the government, is invited to the international event dedicated to cinema and human rights at the sideline of the Annual Session of the UN Human Rights Council. "Your tireless advocacy of the respect of fundamental rights in your country has earned you the unanimous respect and admiration of the human rights community around the world," General Director Isabelle Gattiker said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan '17 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,246 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC