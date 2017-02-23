De Lima hopes to meet UN Rapporteur on EJK

Senator Leila de Lima hopes to meet United Nations Special Rapporteur on Summary Executions Dr. Agnes Callamard if she would be allowed to attend the 15th International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland on March 18. De Lima, who faces possible arrest for alleged "trumped-up drug charges" by the government, is invited to the international event dedicated to cinema and human rights at the sideline of the Annual Session of the UN Human Rights Council. "Your tireless advocacy of the respect of fundamental rights in your country has earned you the unanimous respect and admiration of the human rights community around the world," General Director Isabelle Gattiker said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.