.com | Swiss vote on citizenship measure over Muslims
Switzerland voted on Sunday on whether to make it easier for third generation immigrants to become citizens after a campaign tainted by anti-Muslim messages and charges of religious prejudice. Preliminary results pointed to the measure being approved, in what would be a defeat for the far right nationalist Swiss People's Party , which put issues of Islam and national identity at the centre of the debate.
