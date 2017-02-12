.com | Swiss vote on citizenship measure over Muslims

.com | Swiss vote on citizenship meas...

Swiss vote on citizenship measure over Muslims

Switzerland voted on Sunday on whether to make it easier for third generation immigrants to become citizens after a campaign tainted by anti-Muslim messages and charges of religious prejudice. Preliminary results pointed to the measure being approved, in what would be a defeat for the far right nationalist Swiss People's Party , which put issues of Islam and national identity at the centre of the debate.

