CollaBoard's Latest Release Makes Teamwork Easier, Faster.

BONSTETTEN, ZA1 4RICH, SWITZERLAND, February 27, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- February 2017 - Zurich, Switzerland - Leveraging its expertise in business application development, IBV just released a new version of CollaBoard , its real-time UWP collaborative app. The new release brings full Surface Studio, Surface Dial, QR Code and NFC support in combination with a redesign and 50% faster loading times for New Projects.

