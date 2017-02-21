Auris Medical Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for AM-111 in Acute Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Zug, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2017 - Auris Medical Holding AG , a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in otolaryngology, today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation for AM-111 in the treatment of acute sensorineural hearing loss . "We are very pleased to have received Fast Track designation for AM-111 from the FDA," commented Thomas Meyer, Auris Medical's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The designation recognizes that acute sensorineural hearing loss can be a serious condition with a significant impact on day-to-day functioning.

