Auris Medical Expands Clinical Development Pipeline with Intranasal...

Under the product code AM-125, the Company will develop betahistine dihydrochloride in a spray formulation for the intranasal treatment of Meniere's disease and vestibular vertigo. "We are excited to add AM-125 to our development pipeline as it addresses important unmet medical needs in vestibular disorders and serves as a strategic fit with our existing projects," commented Thomas Meyer, Auris Medical's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

