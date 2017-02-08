Americas division helps Emmi sales
Swiss dairy company Emmi said while Switzerland accounts for the majority of its sales, there was growth in its Americas division. Swiss dairy company Emmi increased group sales by 1.4% to CHF 3.26bn in 2016, however, excluding currency and acquisition effects, this equates to a decline of 1.0%.
