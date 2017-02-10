ABB says cooperating with UK corruption probe

ABB said it was cooperating with anti-fraud authorities in the United States and Britain and had reported past dealings with Monaco-based engineering and construction group Unaoil, including alleged improper payments to third parties. A woman takes pictures of the logo of Swiss power technology and automation group ABB ahead of a news conference to present the company's full-year results in Zurich, Switzerland February 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.