Xinhua Insight: China's economy, globalization to be on top of President Xi's Davos agenda
President Xi Jinping will discuss the latest developments in China's economy and more inclusive globalization during his first visit to the Davos summit. Vice Foreign Minister Li Baodong told a press briefing on Wednesday that Xi's presence at the 47th World Economic Forum annual meeting will help the world better understand China's economic situation and prospects as well as China's stance on current global problems.
