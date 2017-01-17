WEF 2017:Security in top gear with bill into millions in Davos11 min ago

Davos, Jan 16 : As the rich and powerful of the world reach Davos for their annual talkfest, the Swiss authorities have turned this small ski resort town on the Alps into a fortress-like area with up to 5,000 army personnel at work, including for civil support duties. The elaborate security paraphernalia costs millions of Swiss francs for this small town with a native population of little over 1,000 people.

