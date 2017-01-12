Volkmar Guido Hable meeting with Foreign Ministers of Ethiopia,...
We need a new social contract for mining and energy projects, something totally new, so that the local and often poor population really can benefit directly from foreign investments. ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 16, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZURICH, SWITZERLAND On 13 January, Honorary Diplomatic Representative Volkmar Guido Hable and Foreign Ministers of Ethiopia, Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of Congo participated in a meeting of the mining and energy council in Kinshasa.
