Volkmar Guido Hable meeting with Fore...

Volkmar Guido Hable meeting with Foreign Ministers of Ethiopia,...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

We need a new social contract for mining and energy projects, something totally new, so that the local and often poor population really can benefit directly from foreign investments. ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 16, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZURICH, SWITZERLAND On 13 January, Honorary Diplomatic Representative Volkmar Guido Hable and Foreign Ministers of Ethiopia, Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of Congo participated in a meeting of the mining and energy council in Kinshasa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan 13 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,008 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC