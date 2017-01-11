Trump's Billionaire Prototype in Euro...

Trump's Billionaire Prototype in Europe Tamed by Swiss Democracy 30 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bloomberg

More than two decades before Donald Trump rode a populist wave to become the 45th U.S. president, another billionaire businessman was transforming politics on an anti-immigrant platform less than 100 miles from Davos. EMS-Chemie Holding AG from near-bankruptcy, turned a party traditionally supported by farmers into Switzerland's most potent political force.  While his Swiss People's Party, or SVP, mixed promises of curbs on immigration with attacks on the European Union, he also anticipated Trump's ability to connect with alienated voters, said Micheline Calmy-Rey, a Social Democrat who served as foreign minister in the government alongside Blocher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
News the Latest: Fifa suspends 11 people over corrup... (May '15) May '15 SwissScam 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,598 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC