Trump's Billionaire Prototype in Europe Tamed by Swiss Democracy 30 minutes ago

More than two decades before Donald Trump rode a populist wave to become the 45th U.S. president, another billionaire businessman was transforming politics on an anti-immigrant platform less than 100 miles from Davos. EMS-Chemie Holding AG from near-bankruptcy, turned a party traditionally supported by farmers into Switzerland's most potent political force. While his Swiss People's Party, or SVP, mixed promises of curbs on immigration with attacks on the European Union, he also anticipated Trump's ability to connect with alienated voters, said Micheline Calmy-Rey, a Social Democrat who served as foreign minister in the government alongside Blocher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.