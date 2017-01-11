Trump's Billionaire Prototype in Europe Tamed by Swiss Democracy 30 minutes ago
More than two decades before Donald Trump rode a populist wave to become the 45th U.S. president, another billionaire businessman was transforming politics on an anti-immigrant platform less than 100 miles from Davos. EMS-Chemie Holding AG from near-bankruptcy, turned a party traditionally supported by farmers into Switzerland's most potent political force. While his Swiss People's Party, or SVP, mixed promises of curbs on immigration with attacks on the European Union, he also anticipated Trump's ability to connect with alienated voters, said Micheline Calmy-Rey, a Social Democrat who served as foreign minister in the government alongside Blocher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '16
|Eagle 0204
|46
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
|the Latest: Fifa suspends 11 people over corrup... (May '15)
|May '15
|SwissScam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC