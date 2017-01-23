Trump or a conflict of interest in a ...

Trump or a conflict of interest in a modern democracy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Swissinfo

With his global portfolio of business projects, loans and deals, Donald Trump is forcing the United States to confront an unprecedented number of entanglements. Never before in American presidential history has there been such a high degree of apparent conflicts of interest, and the issue will likely gain in importance in Switzerland in the view of Martin Naville, CEO of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swissinfo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan 13 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,939 • Total comments across all topics: 278,185,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC