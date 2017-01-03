The 1975 touring, playing MSG in June

The 1975 touring, playing MSG in June

The 1975 released their sprawling, ambitious I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it last year and got year-end love from The Guardian , SPIN , NPR , Complex , Rolling Stone , Pitchfork , and NME , the latter of which placed I like it when you sleep as the #1 album of 2016. They did plenty of touring in support of it last year, and they'll remain on the road in 2017.

