Telemundo and NBC Universo Present the Best Fifa Football Awards 1/9

Telemundo and NBC UNIVERSO will present the exclusive US Spanish-language simulcast of "The Best FIFA Football Awards" on Monday, January 9 at 12:30PM/11:30 AM C. Telemundo Deportes presenters Andrs Cantor, Miguel Gurwitz and Ana Jurka will lead the Spanish-language broadcast of the event, which will be hosted by Eva Longoria and Marco Schreyl at the TPC studios in Zurich, Switzerland. The awards ceremony can also be viewed on Telemundo Deportes digital properties on Facebook and YouTube, and the Telemundo Deportes app.

