Telemundo and NBC Universo Present the Best Fifa Football Awards 1/9
Telemundo and NBC UNIVERSO will present the exclusive US Spanish-language simulcast of "The Best FIFA Football Awards" on Monday, January 9 at 12:30PM/11:30 AM C. Telemundo Deportes presenters Andrs Cantor, Miguel Gurwitz and Ana Jurka will lead the Spanish-language broadcast of the event, which will be hosted by Eva Longoria and Marco Schreyl at the TPC studios in Zurich, Switzerland. The awards ceremony can also be viewed on Telemundo Deportes digital properties on Facebook and YouTube, and the Telemundo Deportes app.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '16
|Eagle 0204
|46
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
|the Latest: Fifa suspends 11 people over corrup... (May '15)
|May '15
|SwissScam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC