Survival Benefits of Invasive Versus Conservative Strategies in Heart Failure in Patients With Reduced Ejection Fraction and Coronary Artery Disease From the Systematic Investigation and Research on Interventions and Outcomes MEDICINE Research Network, Milan, Italy ; Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Pulmonology and Vascular Medicine, Heinrich-Heine-University, DA1 4sseldorf, Germany ; Institute of Cardiology, Catholic University, Rome, Italy ; Collegium Medicum in Bydgoszcz, University of Nicolaus Copernicus, ToruA , Poland ; Department of Emergency and Organ Transplantation, Section of Cardiovascular Diseases, School of Medicine, University of Bari, Italy ; Department of Heart Science, Ospedale di Circolo e Fondazione Macchi, University of Insubria, Varese, Italy ; Department of Cardiosurgery, University of Zurich, Switzerland ; Department of Emergency and Organ ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.