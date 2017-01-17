Steely Dan to play residency at Venet...

Steely Dan to play residency at Venetian in April

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Donald Fagen, right, and Walter Becker, left, of the US rock goup Steely Dan, perform during the concert of their heavy rollers tour 2007 on Friday July 27, 2007 at the Blue Balls Festival in the Congress and Culture Centre in Lucerne, Switzerland. Steely Dan will dig in at The Venetian in April for nine shows, which may be patterned after the classic rockers' fan-favorite Beacon Theatre runs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan 13 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,413 • Total comments across all topics: 278,004,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC