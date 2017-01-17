Steely Dan to play residency at Venetian in April
Donald Fagen, right, and Walter Becker, left, of the US rock goup Steely Dan, perform during the concert of their heavy rollers tour 2007 on Friday July 27, 2007 at the Blue Balls Festival in the Congress and Culture Centre in Lucerne, Switzerland. Steely Dan will dig in at The Venetian in April for nine shows, which may be patterned after the classic rockers' fan-favorite Beacon Theatre runs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08)
|Jan 13
|carolinasart
|2
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '16
|Eagle 0204
|46
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC