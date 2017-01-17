Steely Dan to play residency at Venetian in April

Donald Fagen, right, and Walter Becker, left, of the US rock goup Steely Dan, perform during the concert of their heavy rollers tour 2007 on Friday July 27, 2007 at the Blue Balls Festival in the Congress and Culture Centre in Lucerne, Switzerland. Steely Dan will dig in at The Venetian in April for nine shows, which may be patterned after the classic rockers' fan-favorite Beacon Theatre runs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.