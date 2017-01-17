Space-weather forecast to improve wit...

Space-weather forecast to improve with European satellite

Excitement is building over European plans to launch a new space-weather satellite that would drastically improve forecasts of how solar storms will affect Earth. The European Space Agency hopes to send the probe to a gravitationally stable point in space known as Lagrange point 5 by around 2023, where it would provide a unique, side-on view of streams of charged particles heading towards Earth.

