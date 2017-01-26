SocGen expects French online banking consolidation
Societe Generale expects to see consolidation among internet-based banks with the revenue pool falling, as competition drives tariffs for services down, its chief executive officer Frederic Oudea said on Thursday. The logo of Societe Generale Private Banking is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland October 13, 2016.
