Robert P. Herr has been appointed General Manager at B rgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, Switzerland
Robert P. Herr, an award-winning Swiss hotelier, has been appointed General Manager of the BA1 4rgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, Switzerland's newest luxury resort. He brings 23 years of experience with luxury hotels in Europe, the U.S. and the Middle East.
