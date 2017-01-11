RM150k windfall for Faiz
SEPANG: Fifa Puskas Award winner Mohd Faiz Subri is set to rake in RM150,000 in the form of incentives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Football Association of Malaysia . Mohd Faiz, 29, who returned from Zurich, Switzerland Wednesday after winning the Puskas Award for his physics-defying freekick that drew global attention, will receive RM100,000 from the Ministry of Youth and Sports while the remainder will come from FAM.
