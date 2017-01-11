RM150k windfall for Faiz

RM150k windfall for Faiz

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

SEPANG: Fifa Puskas Award winner Mohd Faiz Subri is set to rake in RM150,000 in the form of incentives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Football Association of Malaysia . Mohd Faiz, 29, who returned from Zurich, Switzerland Wednesday after winning the Puskas Award for his physics-defying freekick that drew global attention, will receive RM100,000 from the Ministry of Youth and Sports while the remainder will come from FAM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
News the Latest: Fifa suspends 11 people over corrup... (May '15) May '15 SwissScam 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,680 • Total comments across all topics: 277,830,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC