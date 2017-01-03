Puskas: Faiz Has Brought Glory For Ma...

Puskas: Faiz Has Brought Glory For Malaysia - Ahmad Zahid

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 -- Mohd Faiz Subri winning FIFA's Puskas Award 2016 has made Malaysia proud, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri DrAhmad Zahid Hamidi. He congratulated the Kedah-born footballer after he was announced as the winner of the prestigious award in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
News the Latest: Fifa suspends 11 people over corrup... (May '15) May '15 SwissScam 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,959 • Total comments across all topics: 277,786,597

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC