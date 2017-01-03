Puskas: Faiz Has Brought Glory For Malaysia - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 -- Mohd Faiz Subri winning FIFA's Puskas Award 2016 has made Malaysia proud, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri DrAhmad Zahid Hamidi. He congratulated the Kedah-born footballer after he was announced as the winner of the prestigious award in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday .

