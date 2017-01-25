Procalcitonin and Midregional Proatrial Natriuretic Peptide as...

From the Departments of Neurology and Epidemiology , Columbia University, New York, NY; Departments of Neurology and Clinical Chemistry , University Hospital of Zurich, Switzerland; Department of Neurology, University of California at Davis, Sacramento ; and Departments of Neurology , Public Health Sciences , and Human Genetics , University of Miami, FL. From the Departments of Neurology and Epidemiology , Columbia University, New York, NY; Departments of Neurology and Clinical Chemistry , University Hospital of Zurich, Switzerland; Department of Neurology, University of California at Davis, Sacramento ; and Departments of Neurology , Public Health Sciences , and Human Genetics , University of Miami, FL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.