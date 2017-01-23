Prenatal Infection May Alter Brain De...

Prenatal Infection May Alter Brain Development Via Epigenetic Changes

Read more: Infection Control Today

Maternal infection during pregnancy increases the risk for psychiatric disorders in the child, but the path between the two is something of a mystery. In a study published in Biological Psychiatry, senior author Urs Meyer of the University of Zurich-Vetsuisse in Zurich, Switzerland and colleagues use a mouse model to show that activation of the mother's immune system may cause long-term alterations in the programming of the offspring's genome, known as epigenetic modifications, which lead to behavioral abnormalities in adulthood.

Chicago, IL

