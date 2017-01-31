Photo Flash: First Look at International Tour of Mary Poppins

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh announce casting for the 2017 performances of the international tour of their multi award-winning musical MARY POPPINS, which will play in Switzerland and Dubai in 2017. Following the current highly acclaimed run of the production at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, the new cast of MARY POPPINS will open at the Theater 11 in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday 1 February 2017 with performances until Sunday 19 March 2017.

