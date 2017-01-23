Nuvias Opens New Office in Switzerland
This latest office gives Nuvias complete coverage across the DACH1 region and complements its existing offices in Germany and Austria. Helge Scherff, Regional Vice President, Central for Nuvias, said: "Our business in Switzerland, which we have been servicing from our German office, has been growing, so we decided to open a Swiss office, with both sales and technical personnel to support our customers there.
