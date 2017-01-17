News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd:
Jeffrey Osella, 50, was arrested in August in Westerly, Rhode Island, after allegedly firing corncobs at his neighbor's house, using a PVC "potato gun," as part of their long-running feud. When Osella answered the door, officers said he was shirtless, with corn kernels stuck to his chest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08)
|Jan 13
|carolinasart
|2
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '16
|Eagle 0204
|46
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC