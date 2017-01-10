New institute aims to better understand why breast milk is beneficial

UC San Diego is launching a new effort to unlock the mysteries of human milk - thanks to a $10.5 million donation UC San Diego is launching a new effort to unlock the mysteries of human milk - thanks to a $10.5 million donation UC San Diego is launching a new effort to unlock the mysteries of human milk - thanks to a $10.5 million donation Mothers and doctors alike know that breast milk can bolster a baby's immune system and provide other benefits during the infant's first year of life, but science still has much to learn about how these benefits are conveyed. Toward that end, UC San Diego is launching a new effort to unlock the mysteries of human milk - thanks to a $10.5 million donation to be announced Thursday.

