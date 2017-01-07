Meet Eva Longoria - FIFA World Player of the Year gala co-host
The famous actress will take centre stage to reveal the winner of FIFA's big prize and is set to win over a few fans as she appears alongside Ronaldo, Messi and Griezmann Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann have the special privilege of sharing the podium for FIFA's Best Player award on Monday, but there is an added bonus that will delight the footballing icons they will share a stage with Eva Longoria. The actress and political activist from Texas will host the awards ceremony alongside German radio and television presenter Marco Scheryl.
