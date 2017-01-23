Luxoft Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call To Discuss...
Luxoft Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call To Discuss Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2016 Luxoft Holding, Inc , a leading provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions to a global client base, will announce its financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2016 on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 after market close. A conference call will be conducted with the members of Luxoft's senior management at 8:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 to review the financial and operational performance of the Company for the above-mentioned periods.
