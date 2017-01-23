Luxoft Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call To Discuss Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2016 Luxoft Holding, Inc , a leading provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions to a global client base, will announce its financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2016 on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 after market close. A conference call will be conducted with the members of Luxoft's senior management at 8:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 to review the financial and operational performance of the Company for the above-mentioned periods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.