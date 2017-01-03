LifeWatch Corp Withdraws From INR Market

LifeWatch Corp Withdraws From INR Market

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: BioSpace

Zug/Switzerland, January 9, 2017 - LifeWatch AG , a leading developer and provider of medical solutions and remote diagnostic monitoring services in the digital health market, announces its decision to cease offering remote patient monitoring services in the area of INR coagulation measurement. LifeWatch Services, Inc., the US subsidiary of LifeWatch AG, entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement in November 2015 for the purchase of Flexlife Health, Inc., a company offering patients the ability to use web-based technology to transfer INR data and receive feedback from their physician.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
News the Latest: Fifa suspends 11 people over corrup... (May '15) May '15 SwissScam 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,959 • Total comments across all topics: 277,786,588

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC