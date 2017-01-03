LifeWatch Corp Withdraws From INR Market
Zug/Switzerland, January 9, 2017 - LifeWatch AG , a leading developer and provider of medical solutions and remote diagnostic monitoring services in the digital health market, announces its decision to cease offering remote patient monitoring services in the area of INR coagulation measurement. LifeWatch Services, Inc., the US subsidiary of LifeWatch AG, entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement in November 2015 for the purchase of Flexlife Health, Inc., a company offering patients the ability to use web-based technology to transfer INR data and receive feedback from their physician.
