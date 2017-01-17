Ilham Aliyev meets Swiss president in Davos [PHOTO]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard in Davos on January 17. President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard extended congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of Azerbaijan`s state independence. The President said relations between the two countries developed in various fields.
