Ilham Aliyev meets Swiss president in...

Ilham Aliyev meets Swiss president in Davos [PHOTO]

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Today.Az

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard in Davos on January 17. President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard extended congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of Azerbaijan`s state independence. The President said relations between the two countries developed in various fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan 13 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,771 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC