IBIS to Exhibit at Hunkeler Innovationdays
January 23, 2017 - We are pleased to be exhibiting our Smart-binder SB-3 Plus HS at the 2017 Hunkeler Innovationdays show in-line with Domino's K630i inkjet press and a Hunkeler web cutter and plow-folder. The Smart-binder system will include an off-line sheet pile feeder , a cover feeder and a new cover auto-loader .
