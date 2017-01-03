How we know Zika virus causes Guillain-Barre Syndrome and birth defects

A structured analysis of the evidence confirms that infection with mosquito-borne Zika virus is a cause of the neurological disorder Guillain-Barre Syndrome , in addition to microcephaly and other congenital brain abnormalities, according to a systematic review published in PLOS Medicine by Nicola Low of the University of Bern, Switzerland, and colleagues in the World Health Organization Zika Causality Working Group. In March 2016, WHO stated that there was a strong scientific consensus that Zika virus is a cause of GBS, microcephaly, and other neurological disorders.

