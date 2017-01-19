Highlights of Chinese President Xi's remarks at WEF, visit to Switzerland
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the opening plenary of the 2017 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2017. . Here are the highlights of Xi's keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2017 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, and the Chinese president's meetings with leaders of the Alpine country and several major international organizations.
