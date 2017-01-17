Florida Panthers recall Reto Berra, a...

Florida Panthers recall Reto Berra, assign Denis Malgin to Springfield Thunderbirds

Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations Dale Tallon announced Thursday that the Panthers have assigned forward Denis Malgin to the Springfield Thunderbirds prior to recalling goaltender Reto Berra. Malgin, 20, has recorded eight points in 39 games with the Panthers during his first NHL season.

