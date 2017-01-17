Florida Panthers recall Reto Berra, assign Denis Malgin to Springfield Thunderbirds
Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations Dale Tallon announced Thursday that the Panthers have assigned forward Denis Malgin to the Springfield Thunderbirds prior to recalling goaltender Reto Berra. Malgin, 20, has recorded eight points in 39 games with the Panthers during his first NHL season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08)
|Jan 13
|carolinasart
|2
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '16
|Eagle 0204
|46
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC