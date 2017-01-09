Fast ratification of pact with Switzerland, 3 others pushed

THE Philippines and the European Free Trade Association are currently fast-tracking preparations to ratify the PH-EFTA Free Trade Agreement following its signing last year, according to a trade official. Both parties are "undertaking their respective domestic processes for the ratification and entry into force of the agreement," Fe del Rosario, officer-in-charge of the Investments Policy and Planning Service of the Board of Investments, told stakeholders recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.