Fans Throng Faiz's Family Home In Ayer Itam
The family home of Mohd Faiz Subri in Kampung Pida 6, Tok Kepak here is full of fans ahead of FIFA's Puskas Award 2016 which is expected to be announced in Zurich, Switzerland at around 2am local time today. More than 300 people from the village and elsewhere have already filled up the compound of the house where a large TV screen has been put by his father Subri Kader, 64, for them to witness the momentous occasion.
