East Lancashire students trial new standing up desks
NOT RESTING ON THEIR LAURELS: Children in the Kingfisher class at Gisburn Primary School are trialling the new standing desks Pupils at Gisburn Primary School will trial six 'Eiger' student desks, designed by the Clitheroe-based company I Want A Standing Desk. The wooden worktops, named after the Eiger mountain in the Bernese Alps in Switzerland, will be used in every classroom in the next few weeks.
