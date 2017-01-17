East Lancashire students trial new st...

East Lancashire students trial new standing up desks

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

NOT RESTING ON THEIR LAURELS: Children in the Kingfisher class at Gisburn Primary School are trialling the new standing desks Pupils at Gisburn Primary School will trial six 'Eiger' student desks, designed by the Clitheroe-based company I Want A Standing Desk. The wooden worktops, named after the Eiger mountain in the Bernese Alps in Switzerland, will be used in every classroom in the next few weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan 13 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,017,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC