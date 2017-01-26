"Die gottliche Ordnung" tells a story...

"Die gottliche Ordnung" tells a story of belated female emancipation

WOMEN across the globe marched on January 21st to protest the new American president, affirm their rights and reject the divisive rhetoric of contemporary politics. Some, dressed as suffragettes, carried placards bearing the slogan "same shit, different century"; others stated that "women's rights are human rights" and declared that the voices of people from all backgrounds and races will be heard.

Chicago, IL

