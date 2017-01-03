Credit Suisse, AstraZeneca among top BofA-ML's top European picks for first quarter

Credit Suisse, AstraZeneca among top ...

Credit Suisse and AstraZeneca are among Bank of America-Merrill Lynch's top picks for the first quarter of 2017, as the market is overly pessimistic on both stocks, according to analysts at the bank. The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters at the Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland November 3, 2016.

Chicago, IL

