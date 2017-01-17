Christie's to offer important works by Le Corbusier from the Heidi Weber Museum Collection
Le Corbusier: Important Works from the Heidi Weber Museum Collection will form a centrepiece of the Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale, the first auction in 20th-Century at Christie's , a series of sales that take place in London between 28 February and 10 March 2017. Heidi Weber first met Le Corbusier in the summer of 1958 at Cap Martin in Southern France.
