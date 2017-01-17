Chinese president to defend globalisa...

Chinese president to defend globalisation in Davos

Swiss Federal President Doris Leuthard and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands prior to the official talks in Bern, Switzerland January 16, 2017 Swiss Federal President Doris Leuthard and China's President Xi Jinping attends official talks in Bern, Switzerland January 16, 2017 Chinese President Xi Jinping will defend globalization in the face of mounting public hostility in the West on Tuesday in a speech at the World Economic Forum that will underline Beijing's growing global role.

