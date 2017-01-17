China's Xi says willing to help resol...

China's Xi says willing to help resolve Ukraine crisis

China is willing to play a constructive role in seeking a political resolution to the crisis over Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Ukrainian counterpart, adding that he considers the eastern European country a friend. Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the media during an official visit in Bern, Switzerland January 16, 2017.

Chicago, IL

