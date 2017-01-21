Baltimore, BWI train stations overflo...

Baltimore, BWI train stations overflowing with travelers to Women's March on Washington

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Penn Station in Baltimore felt like Penn Station in New York Saturday morning as thousands of people on their way to the Women's March in Washington waited in lines that snaked from the tracks to the streets. They wore pink hats, carried signs and even a blow-up doll with a Donald Trump wig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan 13 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,117,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC