Baltimore, BWI train stations overflowing with travelers to Women's March on Washington
Penn Station in Baltimore felt like Penn Station in New York Saturday morning as thousands of people on their way to the Women's March in Washington waited in lines that snaked from the tracks to the streets. They wore pink hats, carried signs and even a blow-up doll with a Donald Trump wig.
