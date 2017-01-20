adphos Highlights adphosNIR at Hunkel...

adphos Highlights adphosNIR at Hunkeler Innovationdays

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Ink World

The company's development of its adphosNIR technology has been proven now in multiple inkjet-based printing applications for ink drying. The company reports that adphosNIR technology offers instantaneous drying capability, within only tenths of a second in even high content water-based inks on coated papers and plastic films, and an extremely compact dryer size.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ink World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan 13 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,641 • Total comments across all topics: 278,076,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC