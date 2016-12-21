While you were sleeping: UPDATED Dow ...

While you were sleeping: UPDATED Dow edges up but falls short of 20,000

Wall Street gained, pushing the Nasdaq to an intraday record high but the Dow falls short of its never-before-reached 20,000 mark. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 11.23 points, or 0.06%, to 19,945.04, 55 points of the 20,000 milestone.

Chicago, IL

